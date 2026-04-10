Athletics slugger Brent Rooker placed on IL with oblique strain, ending his 213-game streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Brent Rooker was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Athletics on Friday because of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brent Rooker was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Athletics on Friday because of an oblique strain, ending a streak of 213 consecutive games played for the outfielder and designated hitter.

Zack Gelof was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the roster spot prior to the Athletics’ series opener at the New York Mets.

Manager Mark Kotsay didn’t provide a timeline for the All-Star slugger, who will miss his first game Friday since Aug. 15, 2024, the last time the Athletics were at Citi Field.

“We’re hopeful that Rook can get back as soon as possible,” Kotsay said.

Rooker was injured while fouling off a changeup in the first inning of Thursday’s 1-0 victory at the New York Yankees.

“I’m a little tight and a little sore, but we’ll get imaging done and see what that says,” Rooker said after the game.

Rooker is hitting .146 with two home runs and seven of his eight RBIs in his three games before Thursday.

His playing streak is the club’s fourth longest since 2000. It’s also the longest streak for an A’s player since Marcus Semien appeared in 276 straight games from June 28, 2018-Aug. 29, 2020.

“It was the first thing I thought about — I know Rook prides himself on playing every day,” Kotsay said.

Last season, Rooker hit .262 with 30 homers and 89 RBIs when he appeared in every game and earned All-Star selection. He also took part in the Home Run Derby, hitting 17 but failing to move on to the semifinals after losing the tiebreaker by less than an inch in total distance.

Rooker signed a $60 million, five-year contract in January 2025, a deal that could be worth up to $92 million over six seasons. That would take him through the 2029 season, the year after the A’s are scheduled to move to Las Vegas.

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