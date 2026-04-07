Athletics option RHP Luis Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas to fix control issues

NEW YORK (AP) — The Athletics optioned pitcher Luis Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, and manager Mark Kotsay…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Athletics optioned pitcher Luis Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, and manager Mark Kotsay said he hopes the 23-year-old right-hander regains his confidence after struggling with command.

The Athletics made the move after Morales went 0-2 with a 12.27 ERA in starts against Toronto and Houston.

“We talked a lot about performance and being something that we were really evaluating,” Kotsay said before the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees. “These last two games, command has been a big issue for Luis.”

Morales made the opening day roster despite issuing 14 walks in 19 innings in five spring training starts.

“We’re going back to spring training — you don’t look at performance in spring training — but you look at the quality of the pitch-making and he didn’t have a great spring,” Kotsay said. “We felt like he could make the adjustment to being able to fix some mechanical things that he needs to work through.”

Athletics pitchers head into Tuesday’s game with 58 walks in nine games this season. Only the Astros have issued more.

Morales allowed three homers against the Blue Jays on March 29 and issued a career-high six walks on Saturday against Houston, while also allowing eight hits.

“Just the lack of confidence overall, too, you could see it the last start,” Kotsay said. “So, I think it’s a good reset for Luis. My expectation is he goes down and he gains his confidence back and he’ll be back with us at some point.”

Morales signed with the Athletics in January 2023, during the international signing period. He was 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts). In those games, Morales issued 18 walks in 48 2/3 innings.

Morales was scheduled to start for the Athletics this weekend against the Mets. Kotsay did not say who will fill his spot in the rotation.

To replace Morales on the active roster, the Athletics purchased the contract of reliever Joel Kuhnel from Las Vegas. Kuhnel did not appear in the majors last season and is 4-3 with a 5.86 ERA in 82 career appearances with Cincinnati, Houston and Tampa Bay.

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