Arteta says Arsenal ‘more convinced’ about winning title despite loss to Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal’s players are “more convinced” than ever that they can win the Premier League despite losing…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal’s players are “more convinced” than ever that they can win the Premier League despite losing to title rival Manchester City on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The 2-1 defeat at Etihad Stadium was a second straight loss in the league for Arsenal and the fourth in its last six games in all competitions.

City trimmed the gap to Arsenal to three points with a game in hand and, for many, is the new favorite for the title, given its own form — Pep Guardiola’s team is unbeaten in the league since Jan. 17 — and pedigree as the winner of six of the last eight championships.

However, Arteta felt the nature of his team’s performance bodes well for the future.

“I believe today, I believed on Wednesday, I believed a week ago,” Arteta said. “Because I see them every day and I know the level that we have.

“But today, if they need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced. They were talking about it in the dressing room. It’s a new league now … everything is still to play for.”

Arsenal struck the goal frame twice, through Gabriel Magalhaes and Eberechi Eze, while Kai Havertz headed over from close range in stoppage time.

“We proved that we are there,” Arteta said. “The reality is (in) the two boxes today was a difference. And that’s what decided the game.”

Arteta doesn’t believe he’ll need to pick up his players ahead of the final games of the season.

“If I have to pick up the players to win the Premier League, with five games to go, in our hands, and being in the semifinals of the Champions League, I think I should be at home,” he said.

“So it’s not the case. It’s not needed. It has never been needed even in difficult moments. So we go again.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.