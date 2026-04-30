Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray score 2 minutes apart and the Fleet beat Charge 2-1 in PWHL playoffs

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alina Müller and Jamie Lee Rattray scored less than two minutes apart late in the second…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alina Müller and Jamie Lee Rattray scored less than two minutes apart late in the second period, and the Boston Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Thursday night to begin a best-of-five semifinal.

Müller took a pass from Jessie Eldridge, split two defenders and sent a shot over the glove of goaltender Sanni Ahola with 2:03 left in the second for her third career playoff goal. Eldridge entered on a four-game point streak, with four goals and three assists to conclude the regular season.

Then Rattray scored one minute, 31 seconds later on a backhand shot through the pads of Ahola.

Boston has never lost a Game 1 in any playoff series, including its trip to the Walter Cup finals in 2024.

Ottawa defender Jocelyne Larocque scored the first goal of the PWHL playoffs on a power play. She tipped in Rory Guilday’s shot with 1:54 left in the first for her second goal of the season.

It was the first time in five meetings this season that a Boston-Ottawa game wasn’t decided in overtime or a shootout.

Up next

Boston hosts Ottawa in Game 2 on Saturday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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