Alex Bonetig scores 1st MLS goal in stoppage time, Timbers beat San Diego 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Bonetig scored his first MLS goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Kevin Kelsy…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Bonetig scored his first MLS goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Kevin Kelsy added a goal and the Portland Timbers beat San Diego FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

San Diego (3-5-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in seven straight.

Bonetig, a 23-year-old defender who made his seventh career appearance, put away a loose ball from the center of the area to cap the scoring.

Kelsy dispossessed San Diego in its defensive third, cut back to evade a defender at the edge of the penalty area, and skipped a shot inside the near post to give the Timbers (3-5-1) a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.

James Pantemis had three saves for Portland.

Anders Dreyer converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

Duran Ferree had three saves for San Diego.

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