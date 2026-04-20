Alcaraz and Sabalenka win Laureus sportsman and sportswoman of the year

MADRID (AP) — Tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the…

MADRID (AP) — Tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Laureus awards on Monday while Paris Saint-Germain was the team of the year.

Alcaraz won the French and U.S. Opens last year plus the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman, won her second consecutive U.S. Open last year.

PSG broke through with its first Champions League title in 2025.

Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended the Masters title this month, received the comeback of the year award.

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, aged 18, won the young sportsperson of the year prize.

Formula One champion Lando Norris received the world breakthrough of the year award.

German soccer great Toni Kroos won the world sporting inspiration award, and retired gymnast Nadia Comaneci got the lifetime achievement prize.

The world action sportsperson award went to American snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Brazilian Gabriel Araújo was the world sportsperson of the year with a disability.

The awards ceremony in the Spanish capital was hosted by tennis great Novak Djokovic and freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

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