AC Milan booed off after shock home loss to Udinese and Juventus closes the gap

MILAN (AP) — After falling out of the Serie A title race, AC Milan is looking nervously at the teams…

MILAN (AP) — After falling out of the Serie A title race, AC Milan is looking nervously at the teams behind it following a shock 3-0 loss at home to Udinese on Saturday.

The Rossoneri were not only nine points below league leader Inter Milan but just three points above fourth-placed Juventus, which won at Atalanta 1-0. Fifth-placed Como was two points further back and hosts Inter Milan on Sunday.

AC Milan was loudly jeered off the field after its third defeat in four matches.

“It’s part of the game: When you win you’re good, when you lose you’re not. Tonight the whistles are right, even if the team worked hard,” Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “Now we have to look at the (next) match, and this defeat must represent the opportunity to do better in the next one.

“The team must react. … This defeat must make us understand that the Champions League place is at risk.”

Nicolò Zaniolo starred for Udinese at San Siro. He counterattacked from deep inside his own half and rode a couple of challenges before spreading it to the right for Arthur Atta, whose cross was deflected in by Davide Bartesaghi — going down as an own goal by the young Milan defender.

Zaniolo also set up Udinese’s second in the 37th minute with a sensational cross from the right for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp’s header.

Moments earlier, Keinan Davis had an effort pushed onto the crossbar by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Bartesaghi had to clear an attempt off the line on the stroke of halftime.

The boos had already started by then and Milan was also roasted by its supporters at the break.

The Rossoneri’s hopes of clawing something from the match all but evaporated in the 71st when Atta netted Udinese’s third, feinting to shoot into the far corner before slotting into the bottom left.

Juve celebrate

Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti marked his recent contract extension by steering his team to a vital win against a direct rival.

Atalanta hit the woodwork early but it was Juventus which took the lead at the start of the second half when Jérémie Boga scored against his former team, finishing off a chaotic move.

Just four points separated the teams before the weekend but Atalanta was left seven points below the top four.

Relegation battle

Cagliari took a crucial step toward avoiding relegation by beating fellow struggler Cremonese 1-0.

Cagliari’s first win since January lifted the Sardinian team six points above Cremonese and the relegation zone.

Sebastiano Esposito scored his third goal in four matches in the 63rd minute, heading in a cross from Zé Pedro, who had only just come off the bench.

Hellas Verona remained nine points from safety after losing at mid-table Torino 2-1.

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