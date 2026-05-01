17-year-old faces assault charge after being shot outside Montgomery Co. high school

New charges have been filed in the Blake High School shooting investigation. One student was shot in the foot and knee.

A student who was shot outside of Blake High School on Wednesday now faces charges connected to the fight and shooting, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said Friday the 17-year-old boy from Silver Spring, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree assault as well as charges related to allegedly carrying a loaded handgun on school grounds.

He’s the second person to be arrested in connection to the incident; 19-year-old Djibia Gombo, of Silver Spring, was taken into custody on a first-degree assault charge outside the school Wednesday.

Police said the 17-year-old student was seen arguing with other teens before a physical fight broke out during the school’s lunch period around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

He was reportedly seen holding a handgun, which another teen tried to take. As the teens struggled over the gun, it discharged and some of the people involved in the fight ran away.

The student was shot in his foot and knee in the school’s parking lot. He’s in “stable condition,” according to a letter sent from the school system to families Wednesday.

School security saw what was unfolding in the parking lot and told the 17-year-old to drop the gun; he placed it on the ground as the fighting continued.

That’s when Gombo, who is not a student, allegedly picked up the gun and started to walk away. Another officer told him to drop the gun and Gombo reportedly pointed the weapon at the officer before complying.

Gombo was then arrested and charged by Montgomery County police.

Some of the other boys involved in the fight drove the 17-year-old to the hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The high schooler is being held in D.C. and awaits extradition to Maryland.

Gombo is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court on Monday. He is also now facing weapons-related charges.

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