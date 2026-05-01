Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.6 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Second Round Stewart Cink 65-65—130 Charlie Wi…

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Stewart Cink 65-65—130 Charlie Wi 66-66—132 Alex Cejka 65-68—133 Retief Goosen 68-65—133 Thongchai Jaidee 67-66—133 Steven Alker 66-69—135 Scott Hend 66-70—136 Soren Kjeldsen 68-68—136 Rocco Mediate 69-67—136 Doug Barron 69-68—137 Fredrik Jacobson 69-68—137 Colin Montgomerie 67-70—137 Ken Tanigawa 72-65—137 Kirk Triplett 70-67—137 Y.E. Yang 68-69—137 Stephen Ames 68-70—138 Harrison Frazar 68-70—138 Paul Goydos 71-67—138 Dicky Pride 67-71—138 Shane Bertsch 70-69—139 Angel Cabrera 72-67—139 Greg Chalmers 69-70—139 Matt Gogel 71-68—139 Paul Stankowski 70-69—139 Ken Duke 71-69—140 Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70—140 Timothy O’Neal 70-70—140 Kenny Perry 70-70—140 Michael Allen 72-69—141 Ben Crane 73-68—141 Padraig Harrington 67-74—141 Justin Leonard 73-68—141 Rod Pampling 69-72—141 Vijay Singh 71-70—141 Ernie Els 71-71—142 Tommy Gainey 71-71—142 Bernhard Langer 73-69—142 David Toms 72-70—142 Bo Van Pelt 71-71—142 Boo Weekley 73-69—142 Steve Allan 74-69—143 Stuart Appleby 72-71—143 K.J. Choi 71-72—143 Richard Green 70-73—143 Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-70—143 Scott Parel 75-68—143 Rory Sabbatini 71-72—143 Jerry Kelly 73-71—144 Jeff Maggert 74-70—144 Scott McCarron 74-70—144 George McNeill 71-73—144 Cameron Percy 73-71—144 Gene Sauers 72-72—144 Michael Wright 71-73—144 Jason Bohn 73-72—145 Robert Karlsson 72-73—145 Jose Maria Olazabal 74-71—145 Tag Ridings 72-73—145 Darren Clarke 74-72—146 David Duval 72-74—146 Steve Flesch 70-76—146 Lee Janzen 75-71—146 Billy Mayfair 71-75—146 Mario Tiziani 71-75—146 Mike Weir 76-70—146 John Daly 72-75—147 Tim Petrovic 73-74—147 Heath Slocum 76-71—147 Woody Austin 72-76—148 Stephen Dodd 74-74—148 Billy Andrade 76-73—149 Joe Durant 74-75—149 Bob Estes 71-79—150 Tom Pernice 72-78—150 John Senden 75-75—150 Chris DiMarco 76-76—152 Chad Campbell 81-75—156 Brett Quigley 71-WD

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