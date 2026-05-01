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Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 1, 2026, 6:22 PM

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Stewart Cink 65-65—130
Charlie Wi 66-66—132
Alex Cejka 65-68—133
Retief Goosen 68-65—133
Thongchai Jaidee 67-66—133
Steven Alker 66-69—135
Scott Hend 66-70—136
Soren Kjeldsen 68-68—136
Rocco Mediate 69-67—136
Doug Barron 69-68—137
Fredrik Jacobson 69-68—137
Colin Montgomerie 67-70—137
Ken Tanigawa 72-65—137
Kirk Triplett 70-67—137
Y.E. Yang 68-69—137
Stephen Ames 68-70—138
Harrison Frazar 68-70—138
Paul Goydos 71-67—138
Dicky Pride 67-71—138
Shane Bertsch 70-69—139
Angel Cabrera 72-67—139
Greg Chalmers 69-70—139
Matt Gogel 71-68—139
Paul Stankowski 70-69—139
Ken Duke 71-69—140
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70—140
Timothy O’Neal 70-70—140
Kenny Perry 70-70—140
Michael Allen 72-69—141
Ben Crane 73-68—141
Padraig Harrington 67-74—141
Justin Leonard 73-68—141
Rod Pampling 69-72—141
Vijay Singh 71-70—141
Ernie Els 71-71—142
Tommy Gainey 71-71—142
Bernhard Langer 73-69—142
David Toms 72-70—142
Bo Van Pelt 71-71—142
Boo Weekley 73-69—142
Steve Allan 74-69—143
Stuart Appleby 72-71—143
K.J. Choi 71-72—143
Richard Green 70-73—143
Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-70—143
Scott Parel 75-68—143
Rory Sabbatini 71-72—143
Jerry Kelly 73-71—144
Jeff Maggert 74-70—144
Scott McCarron 74-70—144
George McNeill 71-73—144
Cameron Percy 73-71—144
Gene Sauers 72-72—144
Michael Wright 71-73—144
Jason Bohn 73-72—145
Robert Karlsson 72-73—145
Jose Maria Olazabal 74-71—145
Tag Ridings 72-73—145
Darren Clarke 74-72—146
David Duval 72-74—146
Steve Flesch 70-76—146
Lee Janzen 75-71—146
Billy Mayfair 71-75—146
Mario Tiziani 71-75—146
Mike Weir 76-70—146
John Daly 72-75—147
Tim Petrovic 73-74—147
Heath Slocum 76-71—147
Woody Austin 72-76—148
Stephen Dodd 74-74—148
Billy Andrade 76-73—149
Joe Durant 74-75—149
Bob Estes 71-79—150
Tom Pernice 72-78—150
John Senden 75-75—150
Chris DiMarco 76-76—152
Chad Campbell 81-75—156
Brett Quigley 71-WD

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