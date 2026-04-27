AC Milan and Croatia midfielder Modric breaks cheekbone and in race to be World Cup ready

MILAN (AP) — Luka Modric’s club season with AC Milan is almost definitely over after breaking his cheekbone but the…

MILAN (AP) — Luka Modric’s club season with AC Milan is almost definitely over after breaking his cheekbone but the Croatia captain is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Modric was forced off late in Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Juventus after getting injured while challenging for a header in the air with opposing midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Tests on Monday revealed a fracture to his left cheekbone and Modric underwent surgery hours later.

Milan said it was “a complex, multi-fragment fracture of the left zygomatic bone” but the operation “was completely successful.”

The club did not say how long Modric will be sidelined for. However, only four rounds remain in Serie A.

“The club wishes Luka a speedy recovery ahead of the FIFA World Cup!” Milan added.

Croatia kicks off its World Cup campaign against England in seven weeks on June 17. It also plays Panama and Ghana in Group L.

“I’ve been talking to Luka,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said on X through the national federation, “and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery. I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the FIFA World Cup, and we’ll provide full support. I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer.”

Modric is in the final months of his contract with Milan, having signed a one-year deal last summer following 13 trophy-filled seasons at Real Madrid. He has an option to extend the contract for another year.

Modric grew up supporting AC Milan and has been a key player for the Rossoneri. The 40-year-old has started 32 of 34 league matches and been left on the bench only once.

He was named player of the match on Sunday.

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