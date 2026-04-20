2026 Boston Marathon Results

At Boston Monday Men 1. John Korir, Kenya, 2:01:52, (Course Record) 2. Alphonce Felix Simbu, Tanzania, 2:02:47 3. Benson Kipruto,…

At Boston

Monday

Men

1. John Korir, Kenya, 2:01:52, (Course Record)

2. Alphonce Felix Simbu, Tanzania, 2:02:47

3. Benson Kipruto, Kenya, 2:02:50

4. Hailemaryam Kiros, Ethiopia, 2:03:42

5. Zouhair Talbi, Morocco / United States, 2:03:45

6. Tebello Ramakongoana, Lesotho, 2:04:18

7.,Charles Hicks, Great Britain / United States, 2:04:35

8. Richard Ringer, Germany, 2:04:47

9. Alex Masai, Kenya, 2:05:32

10. Milkesa Mengesha, Ethiopia, 2:05:35

Women

1. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:18:51

2. Loice Chemnung, Kenya, 2:19:35

3. Mary Ngugi-Cooper, Kenya, 2:20:07

4. Mercy Chelangat, Kenya, 2:20:30

5. Jess McClain, United States, 2:20:49

6. Irine Cheptai, Kenya, 2:20:54

7. Workenesh Edesa, Ethiopia, 2:21:52

8. Annie Frisbie, United States, 2:22:00

9. Emily Sisson, United States, 2:22:39

10. Carrie Ellwood, United States, 2:22:53

Wheelchair

Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland: 1:16:06

2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States: 1:22:44

3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands: 1:24:13

Wheelchair Women

1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Great Britain, 1:30:51

2. Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland: 1:32:59

3. Tatyana McFadden, United States, 1:36:43

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