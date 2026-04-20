2026 Boston Marathon Results

At Boston
Monday
Men
1. John Korir, Kenya, 2:01:52, (Course Record)
2. Alphonce Felix Simbu, Tanzania, 2:02:47
3. Benson Kipruto, Kenya, 2:02:50
4. Hailemaryam Kiros, Ethiopia, 2:03:42
5. Zouhair Talbi, Morocco / United States, 2:03:45
6. Tebello Ramakongoana, Lesotho, 2:04:18
7.,Charles Hicks, Great Britain / United States, 2:04:35
8. Richard Ringer, Germany, 2:04:47
9. Alex Masai, Kenya, 2:05:32
10. Milkesa Mengesha, Ethiopia, 2:05:35
Women
1. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:18:51
2. Loice Chemnung, Kenya, 2:19:35
3. Mary Ngugi-Cooper, Kenya, 2:20:07
4. Mercy Chelangat, Kenya, 2:20:30
5. Jess McClain, United States, 2:20:49
6. Irine Cheptai, Kenya, 2:20:54
7. Workenesh Edesa, Ethiopia, 2:21:52
8. Annie Frisbie, United States, 2:22:00
9. Emily Sisson, United States, 2:22:39
10. Carrie Ellwood, United States, 2:22:53
Wheelchair
Men
1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland: 1:16:06
2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States: 1:22:44
3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands: 1:24:13
Wheelchair Women
1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Great Britain, 1:30:51
2. Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland: 1:32:59
3. Tatyana McFadden, United States, 1:36:43
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