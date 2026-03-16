Zion Williamson scores 27 points to lead the Pelicans past the Mavericks 129-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 129-111…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 129-111 on Monday night.

Saddiq Bey had 23 points, while Jeremiah Fears and Trey Murphy III each added 17 to help the Pelicans win for the eighth time in 12 games.

Naji Marshall scored 32 points for the Mavs against his former team. Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg, the top pick in the 2025 draft, had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Williamson made 11 of 13 shots in 28 minutes. Often injured during his first six seasons since being drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019, Williamson has played in 52 games in his seventh NBA campaign, averaging 21.5 points.

New Orleans led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points.

P.J. Washington scored 18 for the Mavericks, who played without Klay Thompson (rest), Daniel Gafford (illness) and Caleb Martin (sore right foot). Max Christie had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

New Orleans played without Dejounte Murray (illness), and coach James Borrego adjusted to the starting point guard’s absence by playing Murphy and Herb Jones in the backcourt and giving second-year center Yves Missi his ninth start of the season. Meanwhile, veteran guard Jordan Poole came off the bench for his first playing time in eight games.

Missi grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. Pelicans reserve Karlo Matkovic had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next

Mavericks: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in the first of a two-game set between those teams on consecutive nights.

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