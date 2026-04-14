NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps: Get Every Offer as Playoffs Begin

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest NBA playoffs prediction market apps and start winning big on the games. The NBA Play-In Tournament tips off on Tuesday and the playoffs will start on Saturday.

Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig and OG ahead of the NBA action this week. New players can go all in on the games with the four best prediction market apps.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps: Grab Top 4 Offers

NBA Playoffs Prediction Promo Codes Welcome Offer Kalshi Promo Code Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Polymarket Promo Code $20 Sign-Up Bonus Novig Promo Code 10% Discount Up to $100 OG Promo Code Earn Up to $100 in Bonuses

Here is a look at the upcoming Play-In Tournament matchups:

#9 Charlotte Hornets vs. #10 Miami Heat

#7 Phoenix Suns vs. #8 Portland Trail Blazers

#7 Philadelphia 76ers vs. #8 Orlando Magic

#9 Los Angeles Clippers vs. #10 Golden State Warriors

Here is the full breakdown of the playoff matchups:

#1 Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte/Miami/Philadelphia/Orlando

#2 Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia/Orlando

#3 New York Knicks vs. #6 Atlanta Hawks

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. #5 Toronto Raptors

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix/Portland/Los Angeles/Golden State

#2 San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix/Portland

#3 Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

#4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. #5 Houston Rockets

Prediction market apps provide sports fans with a new way to dive into the action. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the NBA or any other sport this week. Download these NBA playoffs prediction market apps in time for all the action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Bonus

New players can take advantage of a low-risk sign-up bonus with Kalshi promo code WTOP. Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on the NBA Play-In Tournament or any other sport. No matter what happens on the original $10 trade, new users will get a $10 sign-up bonus. Don’t miss out on the chance to start building a bankroll before the NBA playoffs start on Saturday.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Deposit Bonus

Anyone who signs up with Polymarket promo code WTOP can secure a $20 welcome bonus this week. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $20. This is all it takes to unlock a $20 bonus. From there, start making trades on the NBA playoffs or any other sport.

Claim $100 NBA Discount Novig Promo Code WTOP

Get in on the action with Novig promo code WTOP and secure a three-part offer. New players will receive a 10% discount on a first trade up to $100. Additionally, this offer comes with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig Cash.

OG Promo Delivers 5 100% Profit Boost for the NBA Playoffs

The latest OG promo is arriving at the perfect time for NBA fans. Set up a new account to qualify for five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost provides players with a chance to double their winnings. With the Play-In starting on Tuesday night, it’s the perfect time to unlock this offer. Start making predictions on Hornets-Heat, Suns-Trail Blazers or any other NBA game this week.