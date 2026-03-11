Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 11
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
Second Round
North Texas 80, Florida Atlantic 57
UTSA 59, Temple 51
Big Sky
Championship
Idaho 60, Montana State 57
Big West
First Round
Cal State Fullerton 80, Cal State Northridge 65
UC Riverside 58, UC Santa Barbara 53
Coastal
First Round
UNC Wilmington 51, Northeastern 50
Conference USA
Quarterfinal
Louisiana Tech 72, Delaware 43
Florida International 76, Jacksonville State 66
Mid American
Quarterfinal
Miami (OH) 65, Kent State 58
Ohio 89, Central Michigan 88
Ball State 75, Bowling Green 63
Toledo 67, UMass 56
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal
Howard 75, South Carolina State 43
Maryland-Eastern Shore 55, Delaware State 48
Southland
Semifinal
McNeese 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 52
Stephen F. Austin 64, Lamar 59, OT
Southwestern Athletic
Quarterfinal
Alabama A&M 72, Florida A&M 68
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64, Alcorn State 60
Western Athletic
First Round
UT Arlington 77, Utah Tech 73
___
