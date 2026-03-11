Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 11 TOURNAMENT American Athletic Second Round North Texas 80, Florida Atlantic 57 UTSA 59, Temple 51 Big Sky…

Wednesday, Mar. 11

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Second Round

North Texas 80, Florida Atlantic 57

UTSA 59, Temple 51

Big Sky

Championship

Idaho 60, Montana State 57

Big West

First Round

Cal State Fullerton 80, Cal State Northridge 65

UC Riverside 58, UC Santa Barbara 53

Coastal

First Round

UNC Wilmington 51, Northeastern 50

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Louisiana Tech 72, Delaware 43

Florida International 76, Jacksonville State 66

Mid American

Quarterfinal

Miami (OH) 65, Kent State 58

Ohio 89, Central Michigan 88

Ball State 75, Bowling Green 63

Toledo 67, UMass 56

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Howard 75, South Carolina State 43

Maryland-Eastern Shore 55, Delaware State 48

Southland

Semifinal

McNeese 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 52

Stephen F. Austin 64, Lamar 59, OT

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Alabama A&M 72, Florida A&M 68

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64, Alcorn State 60

Western Athletic

First Round

UT Arlington 77, Utah Tech 73

