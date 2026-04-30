Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB Afternoon, NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than playoff basketball, and Thursday’s postseason slate gives us a real chance to lock in a nice pay day. If you want to elevate the action and try something a bit more sophisticated than your standard bets, the Kalshi promo code WTOP is your ticket to a sweet deal. New customers can sign up here to get a $10 bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades.

We can take full advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA games today, using those qualifying trades to predict the outcome of the Celtics-76ers clash in Philadelphia. Plus, you can apply it to any NBA game this week during this round of the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Trading Bonus

For new Kalshi customers, stepping into the prediction markets for the NBA playoffs comes with an exciting welcome incentive. By signing up, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on today’s action. With the Boston Celtics hitting the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, it’s the perfect opportunity to lock in your predictions for this crucial playoff clash.

To successfully claim this reward, eligible users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $10 bonus will then be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi provides a unique, fully regulated trading platform that is available in all 50 states, and all users must be at least 18 years of age to play.

Whether you are forecasting the final score or handicapping specific game flows between Boston and Philadelphia, this promotion ensures we are ready for tip-off.

Make Trades During and Before BA Games

Matchup Probability Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS 67.4% / PHI 32.6% New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK 56.4% / ATL 43.6% Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN 68.2% / MIN 31.8%

If you want to use your $10 in qualifying trades on the extremes of today’s slate, backing the heaviest favorite—the Denver Nuggets—would return a $4.07 profit for a total payout of $14.07. Conversely, applying that $10 trade to the biggest underdog—the Minnesota Timberwolves—would yield a $20.10 profit, resulting in a $30.10 total payout if they secure the upset victory.

Take the Action to the Ice: NHL Playoffs

We don’t have to limit our prediction strategies solely to the hardwood. If you want to diversify your portfolio, Kalshi also allows you to make trades on the NHL playoffs. Whether you’re tracking the morning line for an Eastern Conference clash or predicting series outcomes on the ice, you can use your trades to chase bigger payouts in hockey just as easily as you can in basketball.

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

With the Celtics and 76ers gearing up for tip-off, securing your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To claim this offer, simply follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information. As part of the secure onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Apply the Kalshi Promo Code: While registering, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Place Your Trades: Explore the prediction markets and make $10 worth of trades to complete the activation process.

It is important to remember that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10 to activate the offer. Instead, you only need to make a total sum of $10 in trades. I like to spread my risk out—maybe backing the Celtics with ten individual $1 trades or splitting my predictions into a couple of $5 entries on the 76ers. As soon as your cumulative trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and available in your account.