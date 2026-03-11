Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 10 TOURNAMENT American Athletic First Round Florida Atlantic 74, Charlotte 70, OT Temple 86, Tulane 77, OT Big…

Tuesday, Mar. 10

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

First Round

Florida Atlantic 74, Charlotte 70, OT

Temple 86, Tulane 77, OT

Big Sky

Semifinal

Idaho 59, Sacramento State 51

Montana State 79, Eastern Washington 77, OT

Conference USA

First Round

Delaware 66, Kennesaw State 47

Jacksonville State 82, UTEP 77, 2OT

Horizon League

Championship

Green Bay 57, Youngstown State 49

Mountain-West Conference

Championship

Colorado State 56, Air Force 42

Southland

Quarterfinal

UT Rio Grande Valley 76, Northwestern State 67

Southwestern Athletic

Second Round

Florida A&M 55, Bethune-Cookman 52

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81, Mississippi Valley State 74

West Coast

Championship

Gonzaga 76, Oregon State 66

Western Athletic

Quarterfinal

Stephen F. Austin 63, Nicholls State 60

___

