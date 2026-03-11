Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 10
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
First Round
Florida Atlantic 74, Charlotte 70, OT
Temple 86, Tulane 77, OT
Big Sky
Semifinal
Idaho 59, Sacramento State 51
Montana State 79, Eastern Washington 77, OT
Conference USA
First Round
Delaware 66, Kennesaw State 47
Jacksonville State 82, UTEP 77, 2OT
Horizon League
Championship
Green Bay 57, Youngstown State 49
Mountain-West Conference
Championship
Colorado State 56, Air Force 42
Southland
Quarterfinal
UT Rio Grande Valley 76, Northwestern State 67
Southwestern Athletic
Second Round
Florida A&M 55, Bethune-Cookman 52
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81, Mississippi Valley State 74
West Coast
Championship
Gonzaga 76, Oregon State 66
Western Athletic
Quarterfinal
Stephen F. Austin 63, Nicholls State 60
