Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 4
EAST
American 62, Lehigh 60
Army 56, Bucknell 43
Duquesne 60, VCU 52
Holy Cross 64, Boston University 58
Lafayette 66, Colgate 55
Navy 72, Loyola (MD) 50
SOUTH
Alabama 65, Missouri 48
Florida 86, Mississippi State 68
Georgia Tech 72, Florida State 60
IUPUI 74, Northern Kentucky 72
Kentucky 94, Arkansas 64
Louisiana-Monroe 79, Louisiana 63
Miami (FL) 83, Stanford 76, OT
SIU Edwardsville 63, Tennessee-Martin 49
South Alabama 80, Coastal Carolina 70
UAB 79, Memphis 76, OT
USC Upstate 60, Presbyterian 48
MIDWEST
Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 65
Cleveland State 81, Oakland 80, OT
Green Bay 81, Detroit Mercy 57
Illinois 82, Wisconsin 70
Indiana 72, Nebraska 69
Kansas 56, UCF 35
Kansas State 91, Cincinnati 66
Miami (OH) 71, Kent State 52
Northern Illinois 56, Buffalo 53
Ohio 62, Eastern Michigan 54
Omaha 49, North Dakota 39
Purdue Fort Wayne 73, Robert Morris 43
Saint Louis 68, Fordham 60
Toledo 56, Western Michigan 49
UMass 74, Akron 64
Youngstown State 76, Wright State 60
SOUTHWEST
Auburn 50, Texas A&M 49
Southeast Missouri State 68, Little Rock 65
Tulsa 53, UTSA 41
FAR WEST
Arizona State 54, Arizona 51
BYU 76, Houston 66
California 75, Wake Forest 52
Oregon 82, Purdue 64
UNLV 76, Boise State 47
