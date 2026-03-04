Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 4 EAST American 62, Lehigh 60 Army 56, Bucknell 43 Duquesne 60, VCU 52 Holy Cross 64, Boston…

Wednesday, Mar. 4

EAST

American 62, Lehigh 60

Army 56, Bucknell 43

Duquesne 60, VCU 52

Holy Cross 64, Boston University 58

Lafayette 66, Colgate 55

Navy 72, Loyola (MD) 50

SOUTH

Alabama 65, Missouri 48

Florida 86, Mississippi State 68

Georgia Tech 72, Florida State 60

IUPUI 74, Northern Kentucky 72

Kentucky 94, Arkansas 64

Louisiana-Monroe 79, Louisiana 63

Miami (FL) 83, Stanford 76, OT

SIU Edwardsville 63, Tennessee-Martin 49

South Alabama 80, Coastal Carolina 70

UAB 79, Memphis 76, OT

USC Upstate 60, Presbyterian 48

MIDWEST

Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 65

Cleveland State 81, Oakland 80, OT

Green Bay 81, Detroit Mercy 57

Illinois 82, Wisconsin 70

Indiana 72, Nebraska 69

Kansas 56, UCF 35

Kansas State 91, Cincinnati 66

Miami (OH) 71, Kent State 52

Northern Illinois 56, Buffalo 53

Ohio 62, Eastern Michigan 54

Omaha 49, North Dakota 39

Purdue Fort Wayne 73, Robert Morris 43

Saint Louis 68, Fordham 60

Toledo 56, Western Michigan 49

UMass 74, Akron 64

Youngstown State 76, Wright State 60

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 50, Texas A&M 49

Southeast Missouri State 68, Little Rock 65

Tulsa 53, UTSA 41

FAR WEST

Arizona State 54, Arizona 51

BYU 76, Houston 66

California 75, Wake Forest 52

Oregon 82, Purdue 64

UNLV 76, Boise State 47

___

