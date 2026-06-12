Chapman leads Giants against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

Chicago Cubs (35-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-41, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Chicago Cubs (35-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-41, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (3-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (5-6, 4.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs after Matt Chapman had four hits on Wednesday in an 11-10 win over the Nationals.

San Francisco has a 13-18 record in home games and a 28-41 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .259, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago is 15-19 on the road and 35-34 overall. The Cubs have a 17-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 14 doubles, five triples and two home runs for the Giants. Chapman is 15 for 32 with two doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .488. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 15 for 42 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .291 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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