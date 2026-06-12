Brewers start 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (37-31, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-25, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-31, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-25, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-7, 6.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (7-2, 1.50 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -251, Phillies +204; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 41-25 overall and 21-13 at home. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .340.

Philadelphia has a 37-31 record overall and an 18-14 record in road games. The Phillies are 20-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .285 batting average, and has 10 doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 42 RBIs. Jackson Chourio is 17 for 44 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Brandon Marsh is 13 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .313 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (shoulder), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.