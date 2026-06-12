Diamondbacks visit the Reds to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-34, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-35, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 7:15…

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-34, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-35, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 5.51 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -119, Reds -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 32-35 overall and 16-16 in home games. The Reds have a 17-30 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Arizona has a 13-20 record in road games and a 34-34 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 16-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 RBIs while hitting .248 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 11 for 32 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .203 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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