White Sox catcher Kyle Teel expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right hamstring strain

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel has a right hamstring strain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, general manager Chris Getz told reporters on Wednesday.

Teel, 24, injured his hamstring playing for Italy during its 8-6 upset of the U.S. on Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic. On a double down the right-field line, Teel appeared to tweak his hamstring while rounding first base. He left the field under his own power with athletic trainers.

Teel, acquired from Boston in the Garrett Crochet trade during the 2024 offseason, appeared in 78 games for the White Sox last season. Teel hit .273 with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 35 RBIs while walking 37 times in 297 plate appearances.

Edgar Quero, who appeared in 111 games for Chicago last season, is expected to handle the bulk of the catching innings with Teel sidelined. Quero hit .268 with five home runs, 17 doubles and 36 RBIs in 403 plate appearances last season.

