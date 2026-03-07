Werner and Bouda help San Jose beat Union 1-0 for ‘Quakes best start to MLS season

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Timo Werner had his second assist in as many appearances for San Jose, Ousseni Bouda scored…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Timo Werner had his second assist in as many appearances for San Jose, Ousseni Bouda scored a goal, and the Earthquakes beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Saturday night.

San Jose (3-0-0) is off to the best start in club history. The Earthquakes started 2-0-1 on their way to the 2003 MLS Cup championship.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had three saves for San Jose and has not allowed a goal this season.

Werner rolled a long through ball to Bouda, who slipped behind the defense for a first-touch finish from outside the 6-yard box in the 59th minute.

1. Philadelphia (0-3-0) is off to its worst start since 2012 and already has two home losses this season, one more that all 2025 when the Union won the Supporter’s Shield.

Andre Blake stopped two shots.

