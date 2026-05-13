All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 — New York 27 16 .628…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 13 .683 — New York 27 16 .628 2 Baltimore 19 24 .442 10 Toronto 18 24 .429 10½ Boston 17 24 .415 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 23 21 .523 — Chicago 20 21 .488 1½ Detroit 19 23 .452 3 Kansas City 19 23 .452 3 Minnesota 19 23 .452 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 21 20 .512 — Seattle 21 22 .488 1 Texas 20 22 .476 1½ Houston 16 27 .372 6 Los Angeles 16 27 .372 6

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 13 .690 — Philadelphia 20 22 .476 9 Washington 20 22 .476 9 Miami 19 23 .452 10 New York 16 25 .390 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 15 .643 — Milwaukee 23 16 .590 2½ St. Louis 24 17 .585 2½ Pittsburgh 23 19 .548 4 Cincinnati 22 20 .524 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 24 17 .585 — Los Angeles 24 18 .571 ½ Arizona 20 21 .488 4 San Francisco 18 24 .429 6½ Colorado 16 26 .381 8½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5

Arizona 1, Texas 0

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 3, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Seattle 10, Houston 2

St. Louis 6, Athletics 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Cleveland (Messick 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-4) at Boston (Gray 3-1), 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-3) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Arizona 1, Texas 0

San Francisco 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Minnesota 3, Miami 0

Washington 10, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Arizona 4

St. Louis 6, Athletics 4

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Quintana 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-4) at Boston (Gray 3-1), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-2) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 3-2) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-3) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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