All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|New York
|27
|16
|.628
|2
|Baltimore
|19
|24
|.442
|10
|Toronto
|18
|24
|.429
|10½
|Boston
|17
|24
|.415
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|23
|21
|.523
|—
|Chicago
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|Detroit
|19
|23
|.452
|3
|Kansas City
|19
|23
|.452
|3
|Minnesota
|19
|23
|.452
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|21
|20
|.512
|—
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|1
|Texas
|20
|22
|.476
|1½
|Houston
|16
|27
|.372
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|27
|.372
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Philadelphia
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Washington
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Miami
|19
|23
|.452
|10
|New York
|16
|25
|.390
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Milwaukee
|23
|16
|.590
|2½
|St. Louis
|24
|17
|.585
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|23
|19
|.548
|4
|Cincinnati
|22
|20
|.524
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Los Angeles
|24
|18
|.571
|½
|Arizona
|20
|21
|.488
|4
|San Francisco
|18
|24
|.429
|6½
|Colorado
|16
|26
|.381
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5
Arizona 1, Texas 0
Seattle 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 3, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Seattle 10, Houston 2
St. Louis 6, Athletics 4
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Cleveland (Messick 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-4) at Boston (Gray 3-1), 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-3) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Arizona 1, Texas 0
San Francisco 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Minnesota 3, Miami 0
Washington 10, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2
Texas 7, Arizona 4
St. Louis 6, Athletics 4
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Quintana 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-4) at Boston (Gray 3-1), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-2) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 2-0) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 3-2) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-3) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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