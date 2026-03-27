Vancouver takes losing streak into matchup with Calgary

Vancouver Canucks (21-42-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (30-34-8, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (21-42-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (30-34-8, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 11-7-3 against the Pacific Division and 30-34-8 overall. The Flames have an 11-16-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vancouver is 21-42-8 overall with a 5-11-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a 7-15-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has scored 16 goals with 23 assists for the Flames. Olli Maatta has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Hronek has eight goals and 32 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body), Connor Zary: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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