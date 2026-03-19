Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the New York Sirens 5-2 as Anna Segedi scores her first PWHL goal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anna Segedi scored her first PWHL goal and the Vancouver Goldeneyes scored twice in the…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anna Segedi scored her first PWHL goal and the Vancouver Goldeneyes scored twice in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 win over the New York Sirens on Wednesday night.

She collected a pass from Michelle Karvinen and swept a shot in from the low circle 6:48 into the first period to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead.

Anna Shokhina, Sophie Jacques, Tereza Vanisova and Mannon McMahon — into an empty net — also scored for the Goldeneyes. Kristen Campbell stopped 22 of the 24 shots she faced.

Sarah Fillier and Anna Bargman scored for the Sirens, who got 24 saves from Kayle Osborne.

The win snapped a four-game skid and moved seventh-place Vancouver within three points of New York in the standings.

The Goldeneyes were the dominant side to start, peppering Osborne with shots early and outshooting the visitors 12-5 in the first period, but struggled to handle New York’s push in the second. Campbell started her third straight game with Emerance Maschmeyer still day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Sirens cut the deficit to 3-2 with Bargman’s goal 13:49 into the second but couldn’t rally to tie the score and have now lost four straight road games. Fillier leads the team in scoring with five goals and 11 assists this season.

Vanisova scored 5:27 into the third with a shot from inside the faceoff circle. Osborne got her blocker in the puck’s path but it bounced up and back, landing in the net to give the Goldeneyes a 4-2 lead.

Shokhina’s first-period goal marked just the second time the Goldeneyes have scored on a power play at home this season. The team is 2 for 23 on home ice.

Up next

Goldeneyes: Close out a five-game homestand Saturday against the Minnesota Frost.

Sirens: Host the Seattle Torrent on March 25.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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