U.S. captain Aaron Judge crushes 453-homer in preparation for World Baseball Classic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Aaron Judge looks ready for his first World Baseball Classic. Alex Bregman does, too. As for…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Aaron Judge looks ready for his first World Baseball Classic. Alex Bregman does, too.

As for the recently-retired Clayton Kershaw? Understandably a little rust.

Judge crushed a 453-foot solo homer in the first inning of the team’s exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, the U.S. captain drawing a roar from the crowd and then “U-S-A!” chants in a packed ballpark at Salt River Fields.

Judge’s no-doubter to left field off lefty Kyle Freeland left his bat at 115.9 mph. The three-time MVP is trying to lead the Americans to their first WBC title since 2017.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Judge said. “Getting a chance to be surrounded by the greatness we have in this room — MVPs, Cy Young winners, World Series champs, All-Stars — the list goes on and on. It’s going to be a cool experience. You get the chance to play for your country and also learn a thing or two.”

Bregman homered for his third straight game, the second for the U.S., hitting a two-run shot to left field in fifth inning. Usually a third baseman, he played second as manager Mark DeRosa experimented with potential defensive lineups.

It was part of a five-homer day for the U.S. in a 14-4 win. Paul Goldschmidt, Will Smith and Byron Buxton also went deep. Brice Turang had two doubles and two RBIs.

The 37-year-old Kershaw was back on the mound for the first time since announcing his retirement from the Los Angeles Dodgers after a brilliant 18-year big league career. He surrendered a solo homer to Mickey Moniak on his third pitch.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up two runs, a hit and a walk while getting two outs, but still received a standing ovation.

“It was special,” Kershaw said. “I think just being on this team is a bucket-list thing from the beginning. Obviously, I thought I was never going to throw a baseball again, so to get to do it again with Team USA across your chest and come back to that dugout is really special.”

DeRosa has said Kershaw is on the WBC roster as essentially an emergency option, valued more for his pitching wisdom and affable personality than his actual performance. Kershaw had an 11-2 record and 3.36 ERA for the Dodgers last season and helped the team win its second straight World Series while being limited to two postseason appearances.

The U.S. will travel to Houston for Friday’s opener against Brazil. San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb will be the starting pitcher. Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is expected to start Saturday against Britain, followed by NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes vs. Mexico on Monday.

New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday in the final group stage game against Italy, even though he’s dealing with vertigo-like symptoms and hopes to join the U.S. in Houston. DeRosa said after Tuesday’s 15-1 exhibition win over the Giants that McLean’s health was improving.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.