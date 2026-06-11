BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here and score one of two welcome offers in time for the opening day of the World Cup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For World Cup Opening Matches

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 11, 2026 Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you are backing the heavy moneyline favorite as host nation Mexico takes on South Africa or you are targeting the dead-even Korea Republic and Czechia clash, this welcome offer can be used on any of the day’s World Cup markets. The BetMGM promo code unlocks premium expected value for soccer bettors looking to establish a bankroll in the tournament’s opening stages.

The specific mechanics of the BetMGM offer depend entirely on your jurisdiction. New users physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible to claim the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. This essentially allows you to wager on a heavy favorite while securing an outsized payout in bonus bets. For users residing in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to make your opening World Cup wager with a much higher ceiling.

BetMGM World Cup Markets

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Mexico vs. South Africa 3:00 PM -235 / +350 / +650 O/U 2.5 (+125 / -135) Korea Republic vs. Czechia 10:00 PM +160 / +195 / +188 O/U 2.5 (+135 / -160)

Mexico vs. South Africa Analysis

Mexico enters their Round 1 match as heavy -235 favorites on home soil. South Africa comes into the match as significant underdogs (+650 moneyline), while a draw has +350 odds. Main referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio of Brazil will officiate the clash in front of what projects to be a raucous crowd of up to 87,000 fans, providing a massive home-field advantage for Mexico.

Korea Republic vs. Czechia Analysis

Unlike the day’s heavily skewed opening game, the nightcap in projects to be an incredibly tight affair. The moneyline odds suggest a near dead heat: the Korea Republic holds a marginal edge at +160, while Czechia sits right behind them at +188. The likelihood of the teams splitting the points with a draw is also significant at +195. Officiated by Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar, this clash at the 48,000-seat Estadio Guadalajara presents a crucial opportunity for bettors to find value in the tight margins, especially with both sides desperate for an early foothold in the group standings.

Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

For sports bettors looking to diversify their betting portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s schedule also features a robust slate of Major League Baseball action. The BetMGM promo code can just as easily be applied to the diamond, where advanced metrics and starting pitching splits provide a clear edge. Today’s notable MLB matchups include:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to unlock your promotion ahead of the opening World Cup fixtures or today’s MLB slate:

Register a New Account: Begin the registration process here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to accurately verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you input the code TOP1500. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the offer activated, you are ready to enter the market. The promotion applies to any available market on the World Cup or MLB slate.

Whether you are laying the juice on the host nation Mexico to secure a victory against South Africa or taking a calculated position on the tightly contested Korea Republic vs. Czechia matchup, your activated offer ensures you are maximizing your initial expected value.