Tucker’s 8th-inning single lifts Dodgers past Diamondbacks 5-4 on World Series ring night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Tucker singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, lifting the Dodgers over the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Tucker singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, lifting the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night after Los Angeles players received their World Series rings.

Edwin Diaz earned his first save in his Dodgers debut.

Tucker, who joined the team on a $240 million deal in the offseason, contributed for the second straight game. He had his first hit and first RBI in an 8-2 comeback win in the season opener.

Alex Freeland, whose home run gave the Dodgers their first lead in the third, doubled off Kevin Ginkel (0-1). He moved to third on Shohei Ohtani’s groundout to second and scored on Tucker’s hit to right field.

Diaz had fans on their feet as the former New York Mets reliever entered to Timmy Trumpet’s “Narcos.” A trumpeter wearing a Dodgers jersey tooted away. Diaz converted 28 of 31 save chances last season before the Dodgers lured him away with a $69 million, three-year deal.

Diaz erased Carlos Santana on a swinging strikeout. He walked Alek Thomas, who stole second. Jordan Lawler took a called third strike and Diaz retired Ketel Marte on a groundout to shortstop to end it.

Edgardo Henriquez (1-0) got the win in relief, striking out Nolan Arenado in the eighth inning. Arenado struck out four times total.

The Dodgers took a 4-2 lead on Mookie Betts’ three-run homer and Freeland’s solo shot off Ryne Nelson in the third.

The D-backs led 2-0 on Marte’s homer in the second and Thomas’ RBI double in the first off Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan.

Up next

Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-9, 5.02 ERA) starts Saturday’s series finale against RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19).

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