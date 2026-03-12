Tottenham’s Premier League position is damning and so are the numbers

Tottenham ‘s position in the Premier League is increasingly concerning. So are the numbers. Check out these stats: — Six…

Tottenham ‘s position in the Premier League is increasingly concerning. So are the numbers.

Check out these stats:

— Six straight losses in all competitions. That’s never happened in the club’s nearly 144-year history.

— Eleven matches without a win in the Premier League. That’s a first at Tottenham, too.

— Four losses in Igor Tudor’s first four games in interim control. This has never happened to a Tottenham manager.

It feels like things can hardly get any worse at Spurs, who — let’s not forget — won the Europa League last season and were one of the 12 founding members of the ambitious but flawed Super League project that was quickly aborted in 2021.

But, rest assured, it can get worse.

Still reeling from a calamitous 5-2 loss in the Champions League at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Tottenham must travel to Anfield for a league match against Liverpool on Sunday with its squad ripped apart because of a mixture of injuries, suspensions, potential concussion issues and a general lack of belief.

The 30th round begins with Spurs — an ever-present in the top flight since the 1970s — two places and one point above the relegation zone with nine games left. By kickoff at Anfield, they could be in it.

Third-to-last West Ham and fourth-to-last Nottingham Forest are both a point behind Tottenham going into home games against Manchester City on Saturday and Fulham on Sunday, respectively. Liverpool-Tottenham is the last game on Sunday.

Key players like James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and Destiny Udogie remain on the injured list, while captain Cristian Romero and midfielder Joao Palhinha might miss this weekend after being shaken following a clash of heads late in the game against Atletico. Key defender Micky van de Ven is suspended.

Then there’s the goalkeeper situation. Guglielmo Vicario’s form was so poor that Tudor felt it necessary to drop him against Atletico and hand a first start since October to Antonin Kinsky. The 22-year-old Czech didn’t even last 17 minutes before being hauled off because of an error-strewn display.

It means Vicario is likely to regain his starting place but his confidence can’t be high, either.

Despite coming under heavy pressure, Tudor appears likely to be in charge this weekend. Tottenham confirmed midweek that the Croatian will conduct a news conference on Friday ahead of the Liverpool game. Then the second leg against Atletico is on Wednesday.

After that, Tottenham’s sole focus might just be avoiding relegation.

Key matchups

Arsenal and Man City play on the same day in the latest chapter of the title race.

Holding a seven-point lead, Arsenal is at home to Everton. City plays a few hours later at the Olympic Stadium.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are level on points — in third and fourth place, respectively — ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford.

Players to watch

With the 30th round coming in the middle of a tight turnaround in the Champions League round of 16, expect to see some rotation among the top teams.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola might want to keep Antoine Semenyo in his team, though, with the Ghana international having scored seven goals in 13 games since his January arrival from Bournemouth.

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has eight goals in his last eight games heading into a home match against Newcastle on Saturday.

Out of action

Liverpool has its own injury concerns for the visit of toiling Tottenham: Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker didn’t travel to Turkey for the 1-0 midweek loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League because of an undisclosed problem.

Arsenal is set to again be without midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard, who is nursing a knee injury.

