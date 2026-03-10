Torrent forward Hannah Bilka out for remainder of season with upper-body injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Torrent forward Hannah Bilka will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury, the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Torrent forward Hannah Bilka will miss the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Bilka was placed on long-term injured reserve, and the Torrent signed rookie forward Jada Habisch to fill her spot on the active roster. Bilka was injured while representing the United States at the Milan Cortina Olympics and has not played for Seattle since Jan. 28.

She finishes the PWHL season with four goals and five assists in 14 games. During the U.S. run to the gold medal in Milan, Bilka tied for the tournament lead with four goals and had seven points in seven games.

Habisch was selected by Seattle in the fourth round of last year’s PWHL draft. She played five seasons at UConn and finished with 64 goals, which ranks third in program history.

