theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Yankees-Giants, MLB Opening Day

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Cut the chit-chat and let’s get straight to the diamond. As the New York Yankees pack their bags for Oracle Park to lock horns with the San Francisco Giants, we’ve got a marquee pitching duel on our hands: Max Fried squaring off against Logan Webb. But before you lock in your picks for this heavyweight clash, you need to arm yourself with the right tools. Enter the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







New theScore Bet customers have a prime opportunity to elevate their action ahead of the next slate of MLB games. By claiming the exclusive $1,000 Bet Reset, you can step up to the plate, wager up to $1,000 on your very first bet, and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it happens to whiff. Available to users in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this bulletproof safety net can be deployed directly on tonight’s Yankees-Giants showdown or utilized on any other MLB game on the board this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code

Before the first pitch is thrown at Oracle Park—which boasts a capacity of 41,915—on March 26, 2026, make sure you have all the essential data regarding this welcome offer. This promotion is an elite way to get involved with the Yankees-Giants clash with an added layer of security on your initial ticket.

Let’s break down the mechanics of this promo. For new theScore Bet customers, activating this promotional safety net is incredibly simple—no manual opt-in required. Once registered, place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial bet falls short, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets.

You don’t have to max out your bankroll if that’s not your style. While a $1,000 first bet is required to squeeze the absolute maximum value out of the offer, you are free to wager any smaller amount you are comfortable with. Whether you fire $50 or $1,000, you will receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if your ticket loses.

If your qualifying wager does settle as a loss, expect your account to be credited within 72 hours. But here’s the insider twist: rather than issuing the refund as a single lump sum, theScore Bet distributes the reward as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible initial wager. Lose a $500 ticket? You get five individual $100 bonus bullets to fire at future games. Just keep in mind that these bonus tokens carry a strict expiration timeline and must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet Promo on San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees

Moneyline: New York Yankees -120 | San Francisco Giants +100

New York Yankees -120 | San Francisco Giants +100 Total: O/U 8.5 (Consensus) | O/U 3.5 (TheScore) — Over -105 / Under -115

When attacking the moneyline, your potential payouts vary based on the favored odds. If you back the favored Yankees at -120, a $10 bet nets you a modest profit of $8.33. Meanwhile, firing $10 on the underdog Giants at +100 yields a clean $10.00 return.

Scaling that up for the high rollers, a $1,000 bomb on New York pays out $833.33 in profit, whereas putting $1,000 on San Francisco returns exactly $1,000 in winnings.

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Offer

Don’t overthink this. Getting your hands on this lucrative welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the playbook below to ensure your first wager on the upcoming Yankees vs. Giants matchup is fully protected:

Download the App: Fire up your preferred mobile device and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the critical step. During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You will need to enter promo code WTOP regardless of which specific offer you are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After completing the steps above—following the download, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you will then simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

You can use this initial bet on any available market for the March 26 clash at Oracle Park. Whether you are backing the Yankees behind Max Fried, siding with the Giants and Logan Webb, or targeting the total runs, you’re locked in. If your qualifying wager falls short, theScore Bet will bail you out, refunding your stake 100% in bonus bets up to the $1,000 maximum.