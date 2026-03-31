theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NHL Games

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As the New York Knicks travel to the Toyota Center to face the Houston Rockets on March 31, 2026, basketball fans have a prime opportunity to elevate the action with the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP. New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset welcome offer ahead of the next NBA, MLB and NHL games.







This promotion allows users in most participating legal online sports betting states to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: Must be 21 years of age or older and physically present in a participating legal sports betting state. Offer is exclusively available to new theScore Bet customers.

Must be 21 years of age or older and physically present in a participating legal sports betting state. Offer is exclusively available to new theScore Bet customers. Promo Code Requirement: You must enter the code WTOP during the registration process.

You must enter the code during the registration process. MI, NJ, PA, and WV Offer Details: Requires a minimum $10 deposit and a minimum $10 first real-money wager. Your qualifying wager must win to receive the $100 in bonus bets.

Requires a minimum $10 deposit and a minimum $10 first real-money wager. Your qualifying wager to receive the $100 in bonus bets. Bet Reset Offer Details (All Other States): Your first cash wager qualifies for the promotion, up to a maximum of $1,000. Bonus bets are only issued if this initial wager settles as a loss. No opt-in is required.

Your first cash wager qualifies for the promotion, up to a maximum of $1,000. Bonus bets are issued if this initial wager settles as a loss. No opt-in is required. Bonus Bet Payout Structure: Both offers distribute bonus bets in five separate installments (e.g., five $20 bonus bets for the $100 offer, or five equal bets each valued at 20% of your initial losing stake for the Bet Reset).

Both offers distribute bonus bets in five separate installments (e.g., five $20 bonus bets for the $100 offer, or five equal bets each valued at 20% of your initial losing stake for the Bet Reset). Delivery and Expiration: Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. All bonus bets expire seven (7) days after receipt.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Before placing your qualifying wager with theScore Bet promo code, take a look at the current betting markets for tonight’s contest at the Toyota Center:

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (-111) | New York Knicks (-108)

Houston Rockets (-111) | New York Knicks (-108) Spread: Houston Rockets -1.5 (+101) | New York Knicks +1.5 (-121)

Houston Rockets -1.5 (+101) | New York Knicks +1.5 (-121) Total: Over 217.5 (-112) | Under 217.5 (-108)

Depending on your promotional offer, the amount you choose to wager will dictate your potential cash payout if your first bet wins.

For users placing a $10 qualifying bet, backing the Houston Rockets on the moneyline (-111) would yield $9.01 in profit for a total payout of $19.01, while a $10 bet on the New York Knicks moneyline (-108) would return $9.26 in profit for a $19.26 payout. If you prefer to bet against the spread, a $10 wager on the Rockets to cover the -1.5 spread (+101) results in $10.10 in profit (a $20.10 total payout), whereas taking the Knicks at +1.5 (-121) brings in $8.26 in profit (an $18.26 total payout).

When looking for an edge in this nearly pick ’em matchup, the underlying statistics highlight a clash of distinct strengths. The Knicks enter this game with an offensive efficiency advantage, boasting an offensive rating of 116.6 and scoring 116.8 points per game, compared to the Rockets’ 113.9 offensive rating and 114.4 points per game.

New York also holds a superior net rating of 6.5 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), noticeably outperforming Houston’s solid but lower 3.6 net rating.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the 07:00 PM CDT tip-off at the Toyota Center is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is correctly set up and your promotion is activated: