theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA, MLB Games This Week

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game for today. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, detailed below.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset

Before the Philadelphia 76ers tip off against the Miami Heat on March 30, 2026, at 07:00 PM EDT, it is crucial to review the essential details of this welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know to get started:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 30th, 2026

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers located in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this $1,000 Bet Reset is your primary key to unlocking early value. It does stand to reason that you should always protect your initial capital when entering a new sportsbook, and this promo does exactly that.

With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available market—be it a traditional point spread, a game total, or a highly specific player prop. If your wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to wager the full $1,000 to participate; you can comfortably choose to bet any smaller amount and still receive the 100% refund if the bet falls short.

If your first bet settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours in the form of five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt, giving you plenty of time to identify the next big market inefficiency on the NBA slate.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today

We’ve seen time and time again that understanding the daily consensus odds is the first step to finding a profitable betting angle. Here are the betting lines for today’s NBA matchups to help you utilize your welcome bonus:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Philadelphia is a 1.5-point road favorite (PHI -1.5 at -115 / MIA +1.5 at -105) with the game total set at O/U 246.5.

Philadelphia is a 1.5-point road favorite (PHI -1.5 at -115 / MIA +1.5 at -105) with the game total set at O/U 246.5. Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Oklahoma City is an 11.5-point home favorite (OKC -11.5 at -115 / DET +11.5 at -105) with the game total set at O/U 217.5.

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of March 30, 2026.

When diving into the analytics to find the best angles, standard statistics point to some intriguing situational context. Miami, currently positioned as a home underdog, actually boasts a stronger Net Rate (2.4) and Total Rebound Percentage (49.9%) than the favored 76ers (0.1 Net Rate, 49.0% rebounding).

Out West, the Thunder predictably dominate with an elite 11.4 Net Rate compared to Detroit’s 7.3. However, the Pistons hold a distinct advantage on the glass, securing 52.7% of available rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 49.3%.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat is a quick, streamlined process. Before tip-off at 07:00 PM EDT, follow these precise steps to ensure your account is registered and your offer is correctly activated.

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download theScore Bet app. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and location) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is vital that you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your bonus eligibility. Fund Your Account: Make your initial deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Place your first real cash wager—up to a maximum of $1,000—on any available market. Whether you are backing the Sixers on the road, taking a flyer on a Detroit cover, or attacking the player prop overs, your first cash wager will be fully backed by the Bet Reset.

Once your bets are placed, you can sit back and enjoy the game, knowing your welcome offer is fully activated and your initial investment is protected.