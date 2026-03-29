theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Duke-UConn, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to elevate your action on the hardwood, we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day. By signing up here with the theScore Bet promo code, new customers can secure a massive welcome bonus to build their bankrolls. Depending on your state, you can take advantage of a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset—allowing you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

This premier offer is available to users in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, with the exception of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. But don’t worry if you’re in one of those four states; you are instead offered a generous “Bet $10, get $100 if your bet wins” bonus. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite in today’s matchups or looking to place a confident wager later this week, this sign-up promotion provides the perfect opportunity to get in on the action with added peace of mind.

theScore Bet Promo Code for the NCAA Tournament

Here is a quick overview of the current theScore Bet sign-up offers available for college basketball fans looking to wager on today’s matchups:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins new theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Offer Overview

There is nothing better than walking into a big sports day with a solid betting strategy, and knowing exactly how your sportsbook bonuses work is step one. There are two different promos available right now, and the one you receive depends on the state you reside in.

For college basketball fans residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, new theScore Bet customers can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer. By placing a $10 wager on any matchup in today’s college basketball slate, you can earn $100 in bonus bets. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; your qualifying wager must win to successfully claim the reward.

If your initial bet is a winner, the $100 bonus will be paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets. These bonus bets will be delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling and must be used within seven days of receiving them.

For new theScore Bet customers in all other legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, the sportsbook offers a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any college basketball game or market. If that initial wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate.

You can bet whatever amount you wish under that limit and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if the wager falls short. The refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the first wager settling as a loss, divided into five bonus bets that are each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Just like the alternative offer, these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Take Your Bonus to the Diamond or the Pro Hardwood

While college hoops are taking center stage right now, a savvy bettor knows value can be found anywhere. If you prefer handicapping other sports, this theScore Bet bonus can absolutely be applied to MLB and NBA games as well.

Whether you want to key a sharp moneyline favorite on the baseball diamond or play a high-value exotic bet on an NBA slate, you have the flexibility to use this welcome offer wherever you see the best edge.

Use theScore Bet College Basketball Promo Today

Tennessee Volunteers vs Michigan Wolverines: Michigan -7.5 | O/U 146.5

Michigan -7.5 | O/U 146.5 UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils: Duke -5.5 | O/U 133.5

Let’s break down the math so we know exactly what we’re looking at. A $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, Michigan (-340), yields $2.94 in profit, while a $1,000 bet nets $294.12. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog, Tennessee (+268), turns a $10 bet into $26.80 in profit, and a $1,000 wager brings in a massive $2,680. For a standard -110 spread bet, $10 wins $9.09, while a $1,000 stake returns a solid $909.09.

How to Activate This theScore Bet Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of today’s college basketball action is a quick and straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow the steps below to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process, regardless of which offer you are claiming.

After completing the initial setup, the final steps to activate your promotion will depend on your current location:

For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After completing the steps above, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia need to deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on any market in order to activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer.

For Users in All Other Participating States: If you are not located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, simply follow the app download, register your account, and enter the promo code WTOP. From there, place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet to activate your $1,000 Bet Reset. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.