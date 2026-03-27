theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Alabama-Michigan, Sweet 16 Games

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets on any Sweet 16 game tonight, including a fantastic matchup between Alabama and Michigan. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, detailed below.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Alabama vs. Michigan, Sweet 16 Bonus

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for new theScore Bet customers ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

Whether you are looking to place a confident wager on Michigan’s elite offense or taking a shot on Alabama’s stout defense with the spread, understanding the promo details ensures you get the maximum value out of your very first college basketball bet. Ensure you meet the age and state requirements, enter the code during registration, and you will be ready for tip-off.

theScore Bet Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states, a generous safety net is available with no opt-in required. You can place your first cash wager on any market—including this Wolverines vs. Crimson Tide matchup—and get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever amount you are comfortable with and still receive a full 100% refund in bonus bets if your prediction falls short. If your first bet results in a loss, the refund is delivered as five equal bonus bets (each valued at 20% of your eligible wager) within 72 hours of settlement. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Alabama vs. Michigan Odds, Preview via theScore Bet

Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines -556 | Alabama Crimson Tide +380

Michigan Wolverines -556 | Alabama Crimson Tide +380 Spread: Michigan -9.5 (-110) | Alabama +9.5 (-110)

Michigan -9.5 (-110) | Alabama +9.5 (-110) Total: Over/Under 172.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of March 27, 2026.

When looking to find the best betting value, a quick breakdown of key statistical categories reveals a highly competitive matchup. The Michigan Wolverines bring incredible offensive firepower, averaging an elite 98.0 points per game with a +22 point differential through two games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are right on their heels offensively with 90.0 points per game, but bring a boom-or-bust style of offense that focuses on a ton of 3-pointers. They have performed well defensively so far in the tournament, but they will need to stay hot from 3-point range to have a chance against Michigan tonight.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for this massive matchup between Michigan and Alabama? Activating your bonus is quick and straightforward.

Follow these universal steps to begin: