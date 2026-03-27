Sweet 16 Prediction Apps: Get Top Sign-Up Bonus for Kalshi, Novig, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans who want to ditch traditional sportsbooks (or are in a state that hasn’t legalized betting apps), there are Sweet 16 prediction apps that have markets for the games. We look at the different options for the NCAA Tournament, including Kalshi, Novig, ProphetX and Og.com.

Action picks back up on Thursday, followed by the remaining matchups of the round on Friday.

11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue

9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska

4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona

3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston

5 St. John’s vs. No. 1 Duke

4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

3 Michigan State vs. No. 2 UConn

6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State

Best Sweet 16 Prediction Apps and the Welcome Offers

Kalshi Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Novig 10% Discount Up to $100, 1,000 Novig Coins and (5) Novig Cash ProphetX 20% Deposit Match Up to $100 Og.com Earn $85 in Bonuses

Battle against other customers instead of the house by using Sweet 16 prediction market apps. Make trades on individual games, as well as futures.

Right now, Kalshi has Arizona and Michigan each with a 21% chance to win the title. They are followed by Duke (18%), Houston (11%), Illinois (6%) and Purdue (6%).

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code







Create an account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and make your first $10 worth of trades to score a $10 bonus. Let’s use the matchup between Arizona and Arkansas as an example.

Arizona has a 77% chance to win, while Arkansas has a 23% chance. This means you can purchase contracts for Arkansas around 23 cents each. If they get off to a hot start, you may have a chance to sell some contracts during the action for a profit.

Use $100 Discount with the Novig Promo Code







Apply the Novig promo code WTOP to claim a $100 discount for your first college basketball prediction. It will be 10% off the standard price. This welcome offer comes along with 1,000 Novig Couns and (5) Novig Cash. The coins can be used in free mode, which is a great way to make more trades and get in some practice.

Check the app throughout the rest of the NCAA Tournament to find parlay profit boosts.

Score $100 Bonus with the ProphetX Promo







New customers who sign up with the ProphetX promo will receive a 20% deposit match. Grab up to a $100 bonus to use toward college basketball markets. Select any game to find a wide variety of markets. You can predict much more than just a team to win. Find spreads and props for threes, points and totals.

Take a shot at competing in The King of March contest for a chance to win a luxury trip worth $10,000.

Earn $85 in Bonuses on Og.com







Lastly, we look at Og.com for to end this Sweet 16 prediction apps preview. New customers can still earn $85 in bonuses with the special welcome offer for the NCAA Tournament. If you have $50 in order volume for the remaining three rounds. Each time, you’ll receive a $20 bonus. Plus, you’ll get a $25 bonus for completing three consecutive rounds.

The “Build a Parlay” feature makes it easy to combine predictions from multiple games. All of your selections will go to your order slip.