Stars visit the Avalanche, try to extend road winning streak

Dallas Stars (42-15-10, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-9, in the Central Division) Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Stars (42-15-10, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado has gone 44-13-9 overall with a 12-3-4 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have scored 246 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

Dallas has a 14-5-2 record in Central Division play and a 42-15-10 record overall. The Stars have allowed 180 goals while scoring 231 for a +51 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 5-4 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has scored 30 goals with 25 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 37 goals and 37 assists for the Stars. Sam Steel has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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