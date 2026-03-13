Sports on TV for March 14 – 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

11 a.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

3:40 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifications, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

5:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

2 a.m. (Sunday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Houston

9 p.m.

FOX — 2026 World Baseball Classic: Venezuela vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Miami

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:45 p.m.

TRUTV — FIBA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Italy, San Juan, Puerto Rico

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

8 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: Vermont at UMBC, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Harvard, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. South Florida, Semifinal, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Park, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntsville, Ala.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.

Midnight

ESPN2 — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntsville, Ala.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Michigan, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Michigan, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

BTN — Virginia at Maryland

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

FISHING

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Classic: 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass (The PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

FS1 — EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.

1 p.m.

FS1 — EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, Palm Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Charlotte at San Antonio

6 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Boston

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at L.A. Lakers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Washington

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Buffalo

PARALYMPICS

4 a.m.

CNBC — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom: Run 1

5 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Mixed Team 4×2.5km Relay

5:45 a.m.

CNBC — Snowboarding: Men’s & Women’s Banked Slalom: Run 1

6:25 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Open Team 4×2.5km Relay

7 a.m.

CNBC — Snowboarding: Men’s & Women’s Banked Slalom: Run 2

8:15 a.m.

CNBC — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom: Run 2

9:15 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Mixed Team 4×2.5km Relay

10:05 a.m.

CNBC — Curling: Mixed Team Gold Final

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — Snowboarding: Men’s & Women’s Banked Slalom: Run 2

9 p.m.

NBC — Paralympic Primetime Coverage

4 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s & Women’s 20km Free (Sitting)

5:15 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom: Run 1

5:40 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s & Women’s 20km Free (Standing)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Noon

NBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Dublin (Taped)

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: France vs. England, Saint-Denis, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Bristol City at Middlesbrough

11 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Burnley

USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Sunderland

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea

USA — English Premier League: Everton FC at Arsenal FC

3 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United FC

4 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Gotham FC at Boston

4 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Kansas City

6:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Denver at Bay

8:45 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston at San Diego

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; WTA Doubles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; ATP SIngles Semifinals; ATP Doubles Final

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, March 15

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

11 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix of Arlington, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Streets of Arlington, Arlington, Texas

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Miami

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

TRUTV — FIBA World Cup Qualifying: New Zealand vs. U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico

BOWLING

4 p.m.

CW — PBA Tour: Illinois Classic, Decatur, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chicago

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Holy Cross, Championship

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: LIU Post at Fairleigh Dickinson, Championship

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Coastal Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN2 — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Coralville, Iowa

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

FISHING

3 p.m.

FOX — Bassmaster Classic: 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass (The PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Noon

FS1 — EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament: TBD, Championship, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Arizona, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Cleveland

8 p.m.

NBC — Golden State at New York

PEAOCK — Golden State at New York

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Motor City

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Minnesota

TRUTV — Toronto at Minnesota

PARALYMPICS

4 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s & Women’s 20km Free (Sitting)

5:15 a.m.

CNBC — Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom: Run 1

5:40 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s & Women’s 20km Free (Standing)

6:45 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s & Women’s 20km Free (Vision Impaired)

8:15 a.m.

CNBC — Sled Hockey: Bronze Medal Final

9 a.m.

CNBC — Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom: Run 2

10 a.m.

CNBC — Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s & Women’s 20km Free (Sitting)

11 a.m.

NBC — Sled Hockey: Gold Medal Final

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 Winter Paralympics Closing Ceremony

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at St. Mirren

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Dundee United at Dundee FC

10 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Fulham at Nottingham Forest

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; WTA Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; ATP Singles Final

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Atlanta at Dallas

_____

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