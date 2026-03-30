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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 30, 2026, 11:11 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO (225½) Phoenix
Charlotte 15½ (217½) at BROOKLYN
New York 1 (218½) at HOUSTON
at DETROIT (220½) Toronto
Dallas (227½) at MILWAUKEE
at LA LAKERS (236½) Cleveland
at LA CLIPPERS (226½) Portland

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -142 at BALTIMORE +120
at HOUSTON -150 Boston +126
N.Y Yankees -115 at SEATTLE -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Washington +146
Pittsburgh -113 at CINCINNATI -106
N.Y Mets -162 at ST. LOUIS +136
San Francisco -138 at SAN DIEGO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -147 Chicago White Sox +123
at TORONTO -265 Colorado +215
at ATLANTA -142 Athletics +120
at CHICAGO CUBS -147 LA Angels +123
at MILWAUKEE -139 Tampa Bay +118
Detroit -111 at ARIZONA -108
at LA DODGERS -235 Cleveland +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -135 Philadelphia +113
at BUFFALO -197 N.Y Islanders +163
Ottawa -171 at FLORIDA +143
Dallas -122 at BOSTON +102
at PITTSBURGH -111 Detroit -109
at TAMPA BAY -171 Montreal +143
New Jersey -121 at N.Y RANGERS +101
Carolina -129 at COLUMBUS +107
Winnipeg -148 at CHICAGO +124
at EDMONTON -188 Seattle +155

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

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