NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2½ (225½) Phoenix Charlotte 15½ (217½) at BROOKLYN New York 1 (218½)…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2½ (225½) Phoenix Charlotte 15½ (217½) at BROOKLYN New York 1 (218½) at HOUSTON at DETROIT 2½ (220½) Toronto Dallas 1½ (227½) at MILWAUKEE at LA LAKERS 1½ (236½) Cleveland at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (226½) Portland

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -142 at BALTIMORE +120 at HOUSTON -150 Boston +126 N.Y Yankees -115 at SEATTLE -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -174 Washington +146 Pittsburgh -113 at CINCINNATI -106 N.Y Mets -162 at ST. LOUIS +136 San Francisco -138 at SAN DIEGO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -147 Chicago White Sox +123 at TORONTO -265 Colorado +215 at ATLANTA -142 Athletics +120 at CHICAGO CUBS -147 LA Angels +123 at MILWAUKEE -139 Tampa Bay +118 Detroit -111 at ARIZONA -108 at LA DODGERS -235 Cleveland +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -135 Philadelphia +113 at BUFFALO -197 N.Y Islanders +163 Ottawa -171 at FLORIDA +143 Dallas -122 at BOSTON +102 at PITTSBURGH -111 Detroit -109 at TAMPA BAY -171 Montreal +143 New Jersey -121 at N.Y RANGERS +101 Carolina -129 at COLUMBUS +107 Winnipeg -148 at CHICAGO +124 at EDMONTON -188 Seattle +155

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