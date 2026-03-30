NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2½ (225½) Phoenix Charlotte 15½ (217½) at BROOKLYN New York 1 (218½)…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|2½
|(225½)
|Phoenix
|Charlotte
|15½
|(217½)
|at BROOKLYN
|New York
|1
|(218½)
|at HOUSTON
|at DETROIT
|2½
|(220½)
|Toronto
|Dallas
|1½
|(227½)
|at MILWAUKEE
|at LA LAKERS
|1½
|(236½)
|Cleveland
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(226½)
|Portland
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-142
|at BALTIMORE
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-150
|Boston
|+126
|N.Y Yankees
|-115
|at SEATTLE
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Washington
|+146
|Pittsburgh
|-113
|at CINCINNATI
|-106
|N.Y Mets
|-162
|at ST. LOUIS
|+136
|San Francisco
|-138
|at SAN DIEGO
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-147
|Chicago White Sox
|+123
|at TORONTO
|-265
|Colorado
|+215
|at ATLANTA
|-142
|Athletics
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-147
|LA Angels
|+123
|at MILWAUKEE
|-139
|Tampa Bay
|+118
|Detroit
|-111
|at ARIZONA
|-108
|at LA DODGERS
|-235
|Cleveland
|+194
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-135
|Philadelphia
|+113
|at BUFFALO
|-197
|N.Y Islanders
|+163
|Ottawa
|-171
|at FLORIDA
|+143
|Dallas
|-122
|at BOSTON
|+102
|at PITTSBURGH
|-111
|Detroit
|-109
|at TAMPA BAY
|-171
|Montreal
|+143
|New Jersey
|-121
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+101
|Carolina
|-129
|at COLUMBUS
|+107
|Winnipeg
|-148
|at CHICAGO
|+124
|at EDMONTON
|-188
|Seattle
|+155
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