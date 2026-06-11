DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Mexico-South Africa, Any Match

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesAs the FIFA World Cup gets underway, it is never too early to look at the betting markets to find an analytical edge. Before the highly anticipated group stage match between Mexico and South Africa kicks off, new users can claim an exclusive welcome offer that guarantees a return on investment. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, new players can unlock a “Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets” promotion that pays out regardless of your initial wager’s outcome here. Whether you are backing Mexico on their home soil or taking a longshot flier on South Africa, this article will break down exactly how you can extract maximum value from this guaranteed welcome offer ahead of their upcoming World Cup clash.
DraftKings Promo Code for the World CupBefore you start hunting for market inefficiencies on the massive FIFA World Cup slate, it is important to understand exactly how this sportsbook’s welcome promotion works. Getting started is incredibly simple, and we put a lot of stock in bankroll-building offers like this. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current DraftKings welcome bonus: Taking advantage of this exclusive offer is incredibly straightforward for new DraftKings customers. Once you register your new account, simply place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. You can place this initial bet on any market for the Mexico vs. South Africa match or any other fixture on the board. The true value of this promotion is its guaranteed payout—you will receive your welcome bonus no matter what happens with the result of your opening bet. It goes without saying that locking in a guaranteed 20-to-1 return is a smart, mathematical play.
Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Mexico vs. South AfricaMexico will clash with South Africa in Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup on June 11, 2026, with kickoff set for 19:00 UTC. This opening matchup will take place at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, which boasts a massive, intimidating capacity of 87,000. As a first-round contest, both Mexico and South Africa will be eager to claim an opening victory to establish early group-stage momentum. Wilton Pereira Sampaio of Brazil will serve as the main referee for the event, a factor savvy bettors will want to note when looking at card and foul props down the line.
South Africa vs. Mexico Odds & AnalysisWhile traditional betting odds, including moneyline and total goals markets, are not yet posted on the board for this match, early analytical models are already painting a clear picture of how the consensus odds will eventually settle.
|Bet Type
|Mexico
|Draw
|South Africa
|Moneyline
|TBD (68% Probability)
|TBD (21% Prob)
|TBD (11% Probability)
|Total Goals
|TBD
|TBD
How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo CodeUnlocking this exclusive welcome offer for the upcoming FIFA World Cup matchup is a seamless process. The best part? There is no manual promo code required to claim your reward. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register a New Account: Begin by signing up as a new user on the platform. You will need to create your account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, and email address.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your registration is complete and your account is active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Bet: With your account funded, locate the FIFA World Cup betting markets. Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Mexico vs. South Africa match (or any other eligible sporting event with odds of -500 or longer).
- Claim Your Bonus Bets: As soon as your qualifying $5 wager is placed, your account will automatically be credited with $200 in bonus bets. You do not even need to wait for your initial wager to settle to receive your bonus funds—allowing you to immediately hunt for your next high-value longshot.