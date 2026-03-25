NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|2½
|(226½)
|Atlanta
|LA Lakers
|10½
|(238½)
|at INDIANA
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|(237½)
|Chicago
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|(241½)
|Miami
|Oklahoma City
|3½
|(217½)
|at BOSTON
|San Antonio
|16½
|(235½)
|at MEMPHIS
|at UTAH
|4½
|(240½)
|Washington
|Houston
|1½
|(223½)
|at MINNESOTA
|at DENVER
|14
|(244½)
|Dallas
|at GOLDEN STATE
|11½
|(218½)
|Brooklyn
|at PORTLAND
|12½
|(225½)
|Milwaukee
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(225½)
|Toronto
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-115
|at TORONTO
|-104
|at BUFFALO
|-206
|Boston
|+170
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