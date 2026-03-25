NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (226½) Atlanta LA Lakers 10½ (238½) at INDIANA at PHILADELPHIA 6½…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (226½) Atlanta LA Lakers 10½ (238½) at INDIANA at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (237½) Chicago at CLEVELAND 3½ (241½) Miami Oklahoma City 3½ (217½) at BOSTON San Antonio 16½ (235½) at MEMPHIS at UTAH 4½ (240½) Washington Houston 1½ (223½) at MINNESOTA at DENVER 14 (244½) Dallas at GOLDEN STATE 11½ (218½) Brooklyn at PORTLAND 12½ (225½) Milwaukee at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (225½) Toronto

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -115 at TORONTO -104 at BUFFALO -206 Boston +170

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