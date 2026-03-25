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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 25, 2026, 12:56 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (226½) Atlanta
LA Lakers 10½ (238½) at INDIANA
at PHILADELPHIA (237½) Chicago
at CLEVELAND (241½) Miami
Oklahoma City (217½) at BOSTON
San Antonio 16½ (235½) at MEMPHIS
at UTAH (240½) Washington
Houston (223½) at MINNESOTA
at DENVER 14 (244½) Dallas
at GOLDEN STATE 11½ (218½) Brooklyn
at PORTLAND 12½ (225½) Milwaukee
at LA CLIPPERS (225½) Toronto

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -115 at TORONTO -104
at BUFFALO -206 Boston +170

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

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