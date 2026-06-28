Ray outduels Sale in Cy Young matchup and Giants hold off slumping Braves 3-2 to take series

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray outpitched Chris Sale in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners and the San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray outpitched Chris Sale in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners and the San Francisco Giants held off the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Sunday.

Ray allowed just four hits and an unearned run in eight innings. Caleb Kilian entered with a 3-1 lead in the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Matt Chapman, who scored after two groundouts.

Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith singled off the glove of shortstop Casey Schmitt and pinch-runner Jorge Mateo stole second, but Kilian struck out former Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski swinging for his sixth save.

With a pair of outstanding pitching performances, San Francisco (35-48) won the last two games of the three-game series against the slumping Braves (49-33), who have dropped six of seven and 12 of 16.

They lead the NL East by three games over surging Philadelphia.

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