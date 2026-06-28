Flood Watch issued for DC area with wet weather, thunderstorms expected Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for D.C. and parts of Northern Virginia until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for D.C. and parts of Northern Virginia until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service said flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible across D.C. and Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria and Fairfax.

Officials said storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, leading to flooding.

“A disturbance riding along a stalled front will produce localized heavy showers and perhaps a thunderstorm,” the National Weather Service said.

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said rain is falling at rates of 2 to 3 inches an hour on I-66 near Oakton, Fairfax and Vienna.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña, said the storms will not last all day but could bring periods of heavy rain.

“A few storms could produce briefly heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Most activity fades toward sunset, followed by clearing skies overnight,” Peña said.

Conditions turn quitter heading into the workweek.

“High pressure builds in Monday, bringing more sunshine, lower humidity and very low rain chances,” Peña said. “Temperatures remain seasonable, making for favorable outdoor conditions.”

Heat and humidity increase Tuesday as winds turn southerly, with highs returning to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Dangerous heat builds Wednesday and continues into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Highs reach the upper 90s and could approach 100, with heat index values between 102 and 107.

FORECAST

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs between 80 and 85.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 88 and 93.

Winds: South 5-10 mph WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs between 95 and 100, with a heat index between 102 and 107.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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