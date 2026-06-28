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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 28, 2026, 4:14 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -128 Chicago White Sox +108
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Detroit +116
at CLEVELAND OFF Texas OFF
at HOUSTON -128 Minnesota +107
at SEATTLE -219 LA Angels +181

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
at MILWAUKEE -154 Cincinnati +129
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF
at COLORADO OFF Miami OFF
at ARIZONA -135 San Francisco +115

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -123 at TORONTO +103
at BOSTON OFF Washington OFF
LA Dodgers -121 at ATHLETICS +102

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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