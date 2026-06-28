MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -128 Chicago White Sox +108 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Detroit…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -128 Chicago White Sox +108 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Detroit +116 at CLEVELAND OFF Texas OFF at HOUSTON -128 Minnesota +107 at SEATTLE -219 LA Angels +181

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF at MILWAUKEE -154 Cincinnati +129 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF at COLORADO OFF Miami OFF at ARIZONA -135 San Francisco +115

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -123 at TORONTO +103 at BOSTON OFF Washington OFF LA Dodgers -121 at ATHLETICS +102

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.