MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -128 Chicago White Sox +108 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Detroit…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-128
|Chicago White Sox
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Detroit
|+116
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-128
|Minnesota
|+107
|at SEATTLE
|-219
|LA Angels
|+181
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+129
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|San Francisco
|+115
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-123
|at TORONTO
|+103
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-121
|at ATHLETICS
|+102
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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