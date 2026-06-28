How DC-area residents can help those impacted by Venezuela earthquakes

As the death toll in Venezuela rises after Wednesday’s powerful, back-to-back earthquakes, some groups in the D.C. area are on the front lines helping out.

As the death toll in Venezuela rises after Wednesday’s powerful, back-to-back earthquakes, some groups in the D.C. area are on the front lines helping out.

In a harrowing video posted to Facebook, Virginia’s Task Force 1 team was captured removing a woman and her nine-month-old baby from the rubble of a collapsed structure.

Cheers erupt as the team of volunteers carry the woman out on a stretcher. Both the mother and baby suffered minor injuries.

The rescue team, which includes first responders from the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team, was deployed to northern Venezuela alongside a similar rescue group from California.

Latest figures show the death toll from the earthquakes has already exceeded 1,400 people, as families reported nearly 70,000 people missing as of Saturday.

DC groups come together to help

Locally, several D.C.-area establishments have hosted donation drives, collecting a mix of medical and hygiene supplies — like soap and toothpaste — intended to be shipped to Venezuela.

Over the weekend, Venezuelan restaurant Arepa Zone, hosted events at all three of its locations in Northwest D.C., College Park, Maryland, and in Virginia’s Fairfax County. By Sunday, the donation goal was reached by organizers.

Similar donation targets set by Tucacas Bistro Bar and DC Al Toque were also met.

Resident looking to help out in any way are urged to monitor posts issued by the eateries as new donation goals could be set in the coming days.

“Please be on the lookout for posts by Arepa Zone, there’ll be a great resource for the D.C. community on when and what is needed,” one donor told WTOP. “Even if things are paused right now, I’m sure at some point you’ll see something about again needing more donations.”

“I bought gauze, I bought gloves, I bought a ton of ibuprofen, and a lot of pads, because I’m imagining so many women won’t have access to just like period things that they need, so I got like 400 pads,” the donor said.

Groups like the International Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, Global Impact and many other organizations are accepting monetary support as well.

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