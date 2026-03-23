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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 23, 2026, 7:11 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at NEW YORK (231½) New Orleans
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Orlando
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Denver

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -137 at MONTREAL +115
Columbus -135 at PHILADELPHIA +114
at BOSTON -191 Toronto +158
at N.Y ISLANDERS -201 Chicago +166
Colorado -161 at PITTSBURGH +135
at DETROIT -112 Ottawa -107
at FLORIDA -141 Seattle +118
at TAMPA BAY -178 Minnesota +148
at NASHVILLE -146 San Jose +122
at DALLAS -172 New Jersey +144
Vegas -131 at WINNIPEG +109
Washington -116 at ST. LOUIS -104
Los Angeles -149 at CALGARY +124
at UTAH -135 Edmonton +114
Anaheim -174 at VANCOUVER +146

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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