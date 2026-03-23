NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at NEW YORK
|9½
|(231½)
|New Orleans
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-137
|at MONTREAL
|+115
|Columbus
|-135
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+114
|at BOSTON
|-191
|Toronto
|+158
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-201
|Chicago
|+166
|Colorado
|-161
|at PITTSBURGH
|+135
|at DETROIT
|-112
|Ottawa
|-107
|at FLORIDA
|-141
|Seattle
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Minnesota
|+148
|at NASHVILLE
|-146
|San Jose
|+122
|at DALLAS
|-172
|New Jersey
|+144
|Vegas
|-131
|at WINNIPEG
|+109
|Washington
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-104
|Los Angeles
|-149
|at CALGARY
|+124
|at UTAH
|-135
|Edmonton
|+114
|Anaheim
|-174
|at VANCOUVER
|+146
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