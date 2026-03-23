NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 15½ (220½) at PHILADELPHIA LA Lakers 2½ (227½) at DETROIT at ORLANDO…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 15½ (220½) at PHILADELPHIA LA Lakers 2½ (227½) at DETROIT at ORLANDO 13½ (234½) Indiana San Antonio 5 (239½) at MIAMI at ATLANTA 13½ (239½) Memphis Houston 8 (228½) at CHICAGO Toronto 12½ (230½) at UTAH Golden State 2½ (230½) at DALLAS at PORTLAND 14½ (218½) Brooklyn at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (223½) Milwaukee

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Ottawa -191 at N.Y RANGERS +158

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

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