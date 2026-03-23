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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 23, 2026, 12:56 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City 15½ (220½) at PHILADELPHIA
LA Lakers (227½) at DETROIT
at ORLANDO 13½ (234½) Indiana
San Antonio 5 (239½) at MIAMI
at ATLANTA 13½ (239½) Memphis
Houston 8 (228½) at CHICAGO
Toronto 12½ (230½) at UTAH
Golden State (230½) at DALLAS
at PORTLAND 14½ (218½) Brooklyn
at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (223½) Milwaukee

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Ottawa -191 at N.Y RANGERS +158

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

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