NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|15½
|(220½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|LA Lakers
|2½
|(227½)
|at DETROIT
|at ORLANDO
|13½
|(234½)
|Indiana
|San Antonio
|5
|(239½)
|at MIAMI
|at ATLANTA
|13½
|(239½)
|Memphis
|Houston
|8
|(228½)
|at CHICAGO
|Toronto
|12½
|(230½)
|at UTAH
|Golden State
|2½
|(230½)
|at DALLAS
|at PORTLAND
|14½
|(218½)
|Brooklyn
|at LA CLIPPERS
|13½
|(223½)
|Milwaukee
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Ottawa
|-191
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+158
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.