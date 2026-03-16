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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 16, 2026, 12:26 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (230½) Orlando
Golden State (231½) at WASHINGTON
at BOSTON (213½) Phoenix
Portland (222½) at BROOKLYN
at CHICAGO (239½) Memphis
at NEW ORLEANS (237½) Dallas
at HOUSTON (226½) LA Lakers
San Antonio (228½) at LA CLIPPERS

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -125 Boston +105
at DETROIT -185 Calgary +153
Los Angeles -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100
at DALLAS -162 Utah +135
at COLORADO -231 Pittsburgh +189

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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