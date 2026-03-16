NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 2½ (230½) Orlando Golden State 6½ (231½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 8½…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 2½ (230½) Orlando Golden State 6½ (231½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 8½ (213½) Phoenix Portland 9½ (222½) at BROOKLYN at CHICAGO 6½ (239½) Memphis at NEW ORLEANS 7½ (237½) Dallas at HOUSTON 2½ (226½) LA Lakers San Antonio 9½ (228½) at LA CLIPPERS

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -125 Boston +105 at DETROIT -185 Calgary +153 Los Angeles -120 at N.Y RANGERS +100 at DALLAS -162 Utah +135 at COLORADO -231 Pittsburgh +189

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