NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|(230½)
|Orlando
|Golden State
|6½
|(231½)
|at WASHINGTON
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(213½)
|Phoenix
|Portland
|9½
|(222½)
|at BROOKLYN
|at CHICAGO
|6½
|(239½)
|Memphis
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|(237½)
|Dallas
|at HOUSTON
|2½
|(226½)
|LA Lakers
|San Antonio
|9½
|(228½)
|at LA CLIPPERS
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-125
|Boston
|+105
|at DETROIT
|-185
|Calgary
|+153
|Los Angeles
|-120
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+100
|at DALLAS
|-162
|Utah
|+135
|at COLORADO
|-231
|Pittsburgh
|+189
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.