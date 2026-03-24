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SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 24, 2026, 10:11 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 53 36 16 1 0 73 150 101
Evansville 53 28 18 1 6 63 134 125
Roanoke 54 29 20 3 2 63 163 150
Pensacola 54 27 19 6 2 62 153 161
Huntsville 53 27 20 5 1 60 158 140
Birmingham 54 26 21 2 5 59 158 162
Knoxville 54 26 24 1 3 56 139 155
Quad City 54 24 25 4 1 53 144 160
Macon 52 23 23 3 3 52 119 140
Fayetteville 53 21 25 5 2 49 127 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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