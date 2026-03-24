All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|53
|36
|16
|1
|0
|73
|150
|101
|Evansville
|53
|28
|18
|1
|6
|63
|134
|125
|Roanoke
|54
|29
|20
|3
|2
|63
|163
|150
|Pensacola
|54
|27
|19
|6
|2
|62
|153
|161
|Huntsville
|53
|27
|20
|5
|1
|60
|158
|140
|Birmingham
|54
|26
|21
|2
|5
|59
|158
|162
|Knoxville
|54
|26
|24
|1
|3
|56
|139
|155
|Quad City
|54
|24
|25
|4
|1
|53
|144
|160
|Macon
|52
|23
|23
|3
|3
|52
|119
|140
|Fayetteville
|53
|21
|25
|5
|2
|49
|127
|151
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
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