All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|34
|16
|1
|0
|69
|143
|100
|Roanoke
|52
|28
|19
|3
|2
|61
|157
|144
|Pensacola
|52
|26
|18
|6
|2
|60
|147
|153
|Evansville
|51
|26
|18
|1
|6
|59
|127
|122
|Huntsville
|51
|26
|19
|5
|1
|58
|152
|134
|Birmingham
|52
|25
|21
|1
|5
|56
|150
|156
|Knoxville
|51
|25
|22
|1
|3
|54
|134
|147
|Quad City
|52
|24
|23
|4
|1
|53
|141
|153
|Macon
|50
|22
|22
|3
|3
|50
|115
|133
|Fayetteville
|50
|20
|23
|5
|2
|47
|119
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
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