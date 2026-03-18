All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Roanoke 52 28 19 3 2 61 157 144 Pensacola 52 26 18 6 2 60 147 153 Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122 Huntsville 51 26 19 5 1 58 152 134 Birmingham 52 25 21 1 5 56 150 156 Knoxville 51 25 22 1 3 54 134 147 Quad City 52 24 23 4 1 53 141 153 Macon 50 22 22 3 3 50 115 133 Fayetteville 50 20 23 5 2 47 119 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

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